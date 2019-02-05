movies sold at sundance

On the February 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the best films of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Chris’ opening introduction was the topic of conversation on the recent /Filmcast, which was guest hosted by our own Hoai-Tran Bui.

In Our Featured Presentation: The 15 Best Movies We Saw at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival:

  1. Late Night (Brad, Chris and Ben)
  2. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Ben)
  3. The Nightingale (Chris)
  4. Brittany Runs a Marathon (Brad)
  5. The Death of Dick Long (Ben and Brad)
  6. Velvet Buzzsaw (Chris)
  7. Native Son (Ben)
  8. Big Time Adolescence (Brad)
  9. Wounds (Ben)
  10. Honey Boy (Brad and Chris)
  11. The Lodge (Chris)
  12. I Am Mother (Ben)
  13. The Farewell (Brad and Chris)
  14. Paradise Hills (Ben)
  15. The Report (Chris and Brad)

Other Articles Mentioned:

