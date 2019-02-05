Daily Podcast: The Best Movies From The 2019 Sundance Film Festival
Posted on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the best films of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Chris’ opening introduction was the topic of conversation on the recent /Filmcast, which was guest hosted by our own Hoai-Tran Bui.
In Our Featured Presentation: The 15 Best Movies We Saw at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival:
- Late Night (Brad, Chris and Ben)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Ben)
- The Nightingale (Chris)
- Brittany Runs a Marathon (Brad)
- The Death of Dick Long (Ben and Brad)
- Velvet Buzzsaw (Chris)
- Native Son (Ben)
- Big Time Adolescence (Brad)
- Wounds (Ben)
- Honey Boy (Brad and Chris)
- The Lodge (Chris)
- I Am Mother (Ben)
- The Farewell (Brad and Chris)
- Paradise Hills (Ben)
- The Report (Chris and Brad)
Other Articles Mentioned:
- American Psychos: How ‘The Report’ and ‘Vice’ Investigate the Horrors of the Bush Administration
- All of our Sundance Reviews
All the other stuff you need to know:
