Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2020 (Part 2)
Posted on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part two!).
Opening Banter: Get ready for round two.
If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 41:05-43:40.
If you’d like to avoid all discussion of One Night in Miami, skip from 46:00-49:57.
If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Promising Young Woman, skip from 57:09-01:04:35.
Here is our unranked list of moments:
- The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man
- Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs
- Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland
- Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul
- The Opening Murder in Possessor
- “Silly Games” in Lovers Rock
- The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet
- Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone
- Satisfied from Hamilton
- The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey
- The Town Fights Back in Bacurau
- The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love
- Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984
- Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State
- A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking
- Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods
- The Karaoke Scene in Tesla
- The Ending of Another Round
- “The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest
- Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow
- The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky
- The Farm Fire in Minari
- The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Caroline’s Death in Host
- The Ending of Hunter Hunter
- The Dinner in I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Levee’s Backstory in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Malcolm X Chastises Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami
- The First Painting Reveal in The Painter and the Thief
- Hearing Ryan’s Voice in Promising Young Woman
- The Rooftop Escape in Run
- Shirley and Rose Stand on the Cliff in Shirley
- Billy’s Phone Call in The Vast of Night
- The Healing Scene in Wolfwalkers
- Walking Through the Hearst Castle Grounds in Mank
- The Fireside Encounter/Lost at Sea in His House
- Flying a Kite in The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The Final Concert in Bill and Ted Face the Music
- Ruben is Asked to Leave the House in Sound of Metal
- Rose Loses Her Virginity in Extra Ordinary
- Lost in the Crawlspace in Relic
- A Drafty Proposal (aka Bill Nighy vs. a Draft) in Emma.
- The Final Scene in Sound of Metal
- Elizabeth Debicki is Tall in Tenet
- The Giant Monster Appears in Underwater
- The Courtroom “Observe and Report” Moment in Mangrove
- Carrie Coon Dances in The Nest
- Nicolas Cage Screams About the Alpacas in Color Out of Space
- “See you down the road” in Nomadland
Check back on /Film.com next week for the complete, ranked version of this list.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.