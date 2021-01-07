Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2020 (Part 2)

Posted on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 by

The Personal History of David Copperfield clip

On the January 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part two!).

Opening Banter: Get ready for round two.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 41:05-43:40.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of One Night in Miami, skip from 46:00-49:57.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Promising Young Woman, skip from 57:09-01:04:35.

Here is our unranked list of moments:

  • The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man
  • Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs
  • Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland
  • Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul
  • The Opening Murder in Possessor
  • “Silly Games” in Lovers Rock
  • The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet
  • Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone
  • Satisfied from Hamilton
  • The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey
  • The Town Fights Back in Bacurau
  • The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love
  • Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984
  • Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State
  • A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking
  • Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods 
  • The Karaoke Scene in Tesla
  • The Ending of Another Round
  • “The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest
  • Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow
  • The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky
  • The Farm Fire in Minari
  • The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Caroline’s Death in Host
  • The Ending of Hunter Hunter
  • The Dinner in I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Levee’s Backstory in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Malcolm X Chastises Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami
  • The First Painting Reveal in The Painter and the Thief
  • Hearing Ryan’s Voice in Promising Young Woman
  • The Rooftop Escape in Run
  • Shirley and Rose Stand on the Cliff in Shirley
  • Billy’s Phone Call in The Vast of Night
  • The Healing Scene in Wolfwalkers
  • Walking Through the Hearst Castle Grounds in Mank
  • The Fireside Encounter/Lost at Sea in His House
  • Flying a Kite in The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • The Final Concert in Bill and Ted Face the Music
  • Ruben is Asked to Leave the House in Sound of Metal
  • Rose Loses Her Virginity in Extra Ordinary
  • Lost in the Crawlspace in Relic
  • A Drafty Proposal (aka Bill Nighy vs. a Draft) in Emma.
  • The Final Scene in Sound of Metal
  • Elizabeth Debicki is Tall in Tenet 
  • The Giant Monster Appears in Underwater
  • The Courtroom “Observe and Report” Moment in Mangrove
  • Carrie Coon Dances in The Nest
  • Nicolas Cage Screams About the Alpacas in Color Out of Space
  • “See you down the road” in Nomadland

Check back on /Film.com next week for the complete, ranked version of this list.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Features, Writers Room

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.