Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2020 (Part 2)

On the January 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part two!).

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 41:05-43:40.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of One Night in Miami, skip from 46:00-49:57.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Promising Young Woman, skip from 57:09-01:04:35.

The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man

Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs

Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland

Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul

The Opening Murder in Possessor

“Silly Games” in Lovers Rock

The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet

Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone

Satisfied from Hamilton

The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey

The Town Fights Back in Bacurau

The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love

Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984

Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State

A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking

Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods

The Karaoke Scene in Tesla

The Ending of Another Round

“The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest

Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow

The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky

The Farm Fire in Minari

The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caroline’s Death in Host

The Ending of Hunter Hunter

The Dinner in I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Levee’s Backstory in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Malcolm X Chastises Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami

The First Painting Reveal in The Painter and the Thief

Hearing Ryan’s Voice in Promising Young Woman

The Rooftop Escape in Run

Shirley and Rose Stand on the Cliff in Shirley

Billy’s Phone Call in The Vast of Night

The Healing Scene in Wolfwalkers

Walking Through the Hearst Castle Grounds in Mank

The Fireside Encounter/Lost at Sea in His House

Flying a Kite in The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Final Concert in Bill and Ted Face the Music

Ruben is Asked to Leave the House in Sound of Metal

Rose Loses Her Virginity in Extra Ordinary

Lost in the Crawlspace in Relic

A Drafty Proposal (aka Bill Nighy vs. a Draft) in Emma.

The Final Scene in Sound of Metal

Elizabeth Debicki is Tall in Tenet

The Giant Monster Appears in Underwater

The Courtroom “Observe and Report” Moment in Mangrove

Carrie Coon Dances in The Nest

Nicolas Cage Screams About the Alpacas in Color Out of Space

“See you down the road” in Nomadland

