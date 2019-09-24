On the September 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Batman casting, Bob Iger’s Marvel and Star Wars revelations, Star Wars Force Friday, a Micronauts movie, and Will Smith finally breaks bad.

Opening Banter: Water Cooler episode tomorrow.

In The News:

Brad: Will Smith to Play the Infamous Crime Boss Nicky Barnes in ‘The Council’ at Netflix

‘Micronauts’ Movie Finds Director in ‘How to Train Your Dragon’s Dean DeBlois

Brad: New ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Will Be Revealed This Thursday Before Next Week’s Triple Force Friday

Bob Iger Tells the Story of How George Lucas Got Edged Out of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Disney Almost Bought Marvel Studios Before 2009, But Executives Thought It Would “Tarnish” the Brand

‘The Batman’: Jonah Hill in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright in the Cast

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!