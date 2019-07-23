Daily Podcast: Terminator: Dark Fate, Kill Bill 3, MCU Phase 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thor: Love and Thunder & Blade
Posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Terminator: Dark Fate, Kill Bill 3, MCU Phase 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Blade.
In The News:
-
Chris: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Tried to Soften Sarah Connor, Linda Hamilton Said Hell No
-
Peter is going to ask about that quote about Tim Miller
-
Ben: Her Name is Mighty Thor
-
Brad: Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Already Planned, Next ‘Avengers’ Team Will Be “Very Different”
-
Ben: James Gunn Seems to Say ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes Place Before ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
-
Chris: ‘Kill Bill 3’ Could Happen, and Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman Have Been Talking About It
-
Brad: Wesley Snipes Implores Angry ‘Blade’ Fans to “Chillaaxxx” After Marvel Studios Reboot News
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.