Quentin Tarantino is retiring. Unless he isn’t. He’s also making a Star Trek movie. Maybe. The fact is, no one really knows what the future holds for the filmmaker, but there’s plenty of speculation – most of it from Tarantino himself. The latest film to add to the “maybe” pile is Kill Bill Vol. 3, something Tarantino has toyed with in the past. In a new interview, the director revealed that he and star Uma Thurman had very recently discussed Kill Bill 3. Whether or not it actually gets made is another story.

Will Quentin Tarantino ever make a third Kill Bill film? Let’s just say it’s on his list. In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), Tarantino revealed he and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman had been discussing a third film as recently as a week ago:

“Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

The idea of Thurman and Tarantino reuniting for another adventure of the Bride sure is tantalizing. But it’s worth noting Tarantino has been talking about a third Kill Bill film for several years now. As you may recall, in Kill Bill Vol. 1, Thurman’s Bride kills one of her old partners-turned-enemy, Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox). The murder takes place in front of Vernita’s young daughter Nikki.

“It was not my intention to do this in front of you,” the Bride tells Nikki. “For that I’m sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it comin’. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.” This was a not-so-subtle set-up of what could happen in a future sequel. In 2004, Tarantino told EW:

“Oh yeah, initially I was thinking this would be my “Dollars Trilogy”. I was going to do a new one every ten years. But I need at least fifteen years before I do this again. I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on The Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as The Bride deserved hers. I might even shoot a couple of scenes for it now so I can get the actresses while they’re this age.”

Yet by 2012, Tarantino said: “I don’t know if there’s ever going to be a Kill Bill Vol. 3. We’ll see, probably not though.” Then, in 2016, Tarantino told Variety: “I’ve been very non-committal about it, and I’m not committing to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bride made one more appearance before the whole thing is said and done.”

What can we infer from all of this? My best guess is that Tarantino has ideas for a sequel, and isn’t entirely against the idea, but he probably won’t ever get around to making it. Besides, he apparently only has one film left before he retires, and there’s a good chance that’ll be a Star Trek movie. Unless it isn’t.