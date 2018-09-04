Daily Podcast: Tarantino’s Star Trek, Rian Johnson’s Next Film, Die Hard 6, Suspiria, Front Runner, Cronenberg,
Posted on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 4, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Cronenberg, Summer Movie Awards, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek, older movies, Rian Johnson’s next film. Die Hard 6, The Front Runner and Suspiria.
Opening Banter: Watercooler episode is again moved to Wednesday as Jacob is out sick and Brad is off.
In The News:
- Chris: David Cronenberg TV Series In the Works, Fulfilling the Prophecy of ‘Videodrome’
- Ben: Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Summer Movie Awards Winners Include John Cho, Spike Lee, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, and More
- Peter is going to ask for some of your picks
- Chris: Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Idea is ‘Bananas’ and Needs an R-Rating, According to Karl Urban
- Ben – Many Older Movies Aren’t Available Online, But Screenwriter John August Wants to Change That
- Chris: ‘Knives Out’: Rian Johnson to Direct Daniel Craig in Murder Mystery Movie Inspired by Agatha Christie
- Chris: The ‘Die Hard 6’ Title Is Now ‘McClane’
- Ben (og Brad): ‘The Front Runner’ Early Buzz: Hugh Jackman is Oscar Worthy in Robert Altman-esque Political Drama
- Chris (og Brad): ‘Suspiria’ Early Buzz: High Art Meets Horror in This Gorgeous, Not Very Scary, and Divisive Remake
