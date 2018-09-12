Daily Podcast: Superman Recasting, Warner Bros Streaming Service, War on Motion Smoothing TV Settings, Slice & More
Posted on Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 12, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Superman recasting, Ralph Breaks The Internet VR attraction, Warner Bros Streaming Service, Slice gets a surprise release online, and Christopher Nolan declares war on Motion Smoothing.
In The News:
- HT: Henry Cavill Exits Superman Role As Warner Bros. Shakes Up DC Universe
- Ben: Michael B. Jordan Being Considered for New Superman, But ‘Supergirl’ is WB’s Current Priority
- Peter: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Is Getting a Hyper-Reality VR Experience This Fall
- Ben: HBO Head Calls Netflix the Walmart of Streaming, Teases Another New Streaming Service
- HT: Chance the Rapper’s Debut Film ‘Slice’ is Now Available Online
- Ben: Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson Declare War on Motion Smoothing (and Other Crappy TV Settings) With New Director Survey
