Daily Podcast: Star Wars, JJ Abrams, Breaking Bad, MoviePass, Saved By The Bell, Battlestar Galactica, Tinder, The Fugitive
Posted on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including MoviePass, Saved By The Bell, Battlestar Galactica, Tinder, The Fugitive, Star Wars, JJ Abrams, and Breaking Bad.
Opening Banter: Peter was up late last night at Oogie Boogie Bash 2019, check out the video!
In The News:
- Ben: Just Days After Its Death, MoviePass May Be Resurrected
- Brad: NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service is Called Peacock; Announces ‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboots [Updated]
- Ben: Here’s Why J.J. Abrams Turned Down a $500 Million Deal from Apple
- Ben: ‘The Fugitive’ Remake Coming to Quibi, Kiefer Sutherland to Chase Boyd Holbrook
- Brad: Jon Favreau Wants to Make a New ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’
- Ben: Even Tinder is a Streaming Service Now; Get Details About the App’s First Original Series
- Ben: ‘El Camino’ Details: Vince Gilligan Calls the Movie a “Closed-Ended Story”, Here’s Where It Will Play in Theaters
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.