Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Edgar Wright, Coronavirus TV Show, Online Film Festivals & Disney’s HUGE Release Dates
Posted on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 3, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Solo 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Edgar Wright, the first Coronavirus-inspired TV Show, Online film festivals and Disney’s HUGE release date push.
In The News:
- Brad (og HT): A ‘Solo’ Sequel is Unlikely to Happen at Disney+, Writer Jon Kasdan Says
- Ben: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Scribe Takes Over as Writer
- Chris: Edgar Wright Will Direct ‘Set My Heart to Five’, About a Robot Who Wants to Write a Screenplay
- Brad: ‘The Office’ Executive Producers Developing New Comedy Series Inspired By Working from Home During Coronavirus
- Ben: Steven Spielberg Introduces American Film Institute’s New Movie Club, Which Kicks Off With ‘The Wizard of Oz’
- Chris: SXSW Online Film Festival Coming From Amazon Prime Video
- BREAKING NEWS:
- Brad: Many Moviegoers Eager to Return to Movie Theaters, But Others Are More Hesitant Due to Coronavirus
Other Articles Mentioned:
- POTD: Imagine a Lando Calrissian ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy with Amazing Retro Posters By Peter Stults
- The Quarentine Stream
