When Disney+ launched, it seemed like it could provide infinite possibilities for Disney-owned properties to expand beyond what could be seen on the big screen. Perhaps even for films whose box office performance didn’t do well enough for them to warrant an expensive big-budget sequel. With Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor getting a Disney+ series, there’s buzz about who could be next to get the Disney+ treatment. Unfortunately, that likely won’t be Alden Ehrenreich‘s young Han Solo, whose 2018 origin film Solo: A Star Wars Story is still left without a sequel.

When Solo hit theaters in 2018, it left audiences with some unanswered questions and an open-ended ending that teased the possibility of a sequel. And while there were talks about Ehrenreich reprising the role of Han Solo in more movies, chances of a Solo 2 are slim. Solo was considered a box office disappointment for Disney. But many fans are still eager to see more of Han and Chewie’s early adventures, with some even suggesting that the franchise be turned into a Disney+ project to Solo writer Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the film with his father Lawrence Kasdan. Sadly, Kasdan said that a Solo sequel is unlikely to happen at Disney+.

“Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment,” Kasdan wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question about Solo 2. “I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement!”

Although Lucasfilm is set to take a break from Star Wars feature films for the next few years, Disney’s slate is indeed packed with Star Wars projects. The successful Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian returns for its second season this fall, while multiple animated projects continue to air. Upcoming live-action Disney+ series like the stalled Obi-Wan series and the Cassian Andor series are also in the works. With all that, Kasdan suggests that Disney doesn’t have time to give attention to a character that is still synonymous with Harrison Ford, despite Ehrenreich’s charming performance.