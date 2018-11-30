Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Chris Evans, Mary Poppins Returns, Daredevil, Disney+, Villains With Scars, MPAA
Posted on Friday, November 30th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 30, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest TV and film news, including Star Wars, Chris Evans, Mary Poppins Returns, Daredevil, Disney+, Scars on Film Villains, MPAA trouble.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Peter was out yesterday due to power outages in southern california, which apparently has no real infrastructure against rain.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Nick Nolte To Grumble and Scowl His Way Through the ‘Star Wars’ Universe
- Peter mentions Everything We Learned From The Russo Brothers About ‘Infinity War’, ‘Avengers 4’ and ‘Star Wars’
- Chris: Chris Evans May Not Be Done With Captain America Yet, Says the Russo Brothers
- Ben: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Early Buzz: As Expected, Pretty Much Everyone Loves This Movie
- Chris: ‘Daredevil’ Cancelled By Netflix
- Ben: What Is The Future of ‘Daredevil’? Can Canceled Netflix Marvel Shows Continue on Disney+?
- Chris: ‘The House That Jack Built’ Unrated Screening Broke MPAA Rules and IFC Films is in Hot Water
- Ben: British Film Institute Says It Won’t Fund Movies That Depict Villains With Facial Scars
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.