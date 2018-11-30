On the November 30, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest TV and film news, including Star Wars, Chris Evans, Mary Poppins Returns, Daredevil, Disney+, Scars on Film Villains, MPAA trouble.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter was out yesterday due to power outages in southern california, which apparently has no real infrastructure against rain.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: