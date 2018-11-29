mary poppins returns early buzz

The social media embargo for Mary Poppins Returns has lifted like an otherworldly nanny floating up into the sky, and the early buzz is rolling in. Do critics find the Emily Blunt-starring Mary Poppins sequel magical? Does Lin-Manuel Miranda shine in his first big screen role? Does director Rob Marshall rekindle the spirit of the original? Or is the end result supercalifragilisticexpialistupid? Read the Mary Poppins Returns early buzz below!

As expected, I seemed to be in the (very small) minority of those who didn’t care for it.

The most surprising part about tonight, though, is that /Film’s Peter Sciretta is one of the only other people online so far who also wasn’t a fan of this film:

It looks like Yolanda Machado is joining us while the rest of the world continues the love fest (and more power to ’em!):

And again, as expected, the overwhelming majority of critics were whisked away by this movie like a kite on the wind:

I’m genuinely glad people enjoyed this experience – it just wasn’t for me. None of the songs were memorable, there was no good reason for this film to exist, and like Disney’s Christopher Robin earlier this year, it overtly glorifies nostalgia in an era in which our popular culture is already drowning in it. But audiences are going to lose their minds for this film this, and it’s going to be a massive hit. And again, even I have to admit that Emily Blunt was excellent, so it’s not all bad.

Mary Poppins Returns opens December 19, 2018.

In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

