Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain, a Possible Cruella Sequel, and More
Posted on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a potential Cruella sequel, AMC’s possible new purchase, and the possible villain of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Brad: ‘Cruella’ Director Craig Gillespie Wants to Make a Sequel With the Villain “Fully Loaded”
- Ben (og Chris): AMC Theatres Looking to Buy Closed ArcLight and Pacific Theatres Venues
- Brad: Who is the Main Villain in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?
