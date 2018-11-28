Daily Podcast: Spider-Man, Cowboy Bebop, Handmaid’s Tale, Creed, Candyman, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, YouTube, Ralph Breaks The Internet
Posted on Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest tv and film news, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cowboy Bebop, Handmaid’s Tale, Sylvester Stallone, Candyman, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, YouTube and Ralph Breaks The Internet.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Review Round-Up: The Best Superhero Movie of the Year
- Chris: ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Series Coming to Netflix With Original Creator On Board
- HT: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Sequel Novel Coming From Original Writer Margaret Atwood
- Jacob: Sylvester Stallone Announces ‘Creed II’ as the Last Round for Rocky Balboa
- Chris: Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Will Be Directed By Nia DaCosta
- HT: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Officially in the Works at Netflix
- Jacob: YouTube Taps the Brakes on Scripted Shows, Will Make All Original Content Free in 2019
- Peter: Why ‘Pancake Milkshake’ Didn’t Make It Into ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ and Other Fun Easter Eggs & Cameos Revealed
