Daily Podcast: Spider-Man, Bitter Root, Gideon Falls, Treasure Island, Beverly Hills Cop 4 & Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Posted on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including studios losing franchise rights, Spider-Man in the MCU, Bitter Root, Gideon Falls, Treasure Island, Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
In The News:
- Brad: Studios Could Lose Rights to ‘Terminator’, ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’, ‘…
- Chris: Tom Holland Helped Keep Spider-Man in the MCU
- Brad: Disney’s Awards Push for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Doesn’t Seem to Include Robert Downey Jr. for Best Actor
- Chris: ‘Bitter Root’ Movie Coming From Producer Ryan Coogler
- Brad: James Wan’s Atomic Monster Boards Hivemind’s GIDEON FALLS
- Chris: Eli Roth Producing Halloween Horror Film ’10-31?, Says it Has One of the “Scariest Premises For a Horror Film” in Years
- Brad: New ‘Treasure Island’ Movie Coming From ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Director Dean DeBlois
- Chris: ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Will Start Shooting After ‘Coming To America 2’, According to Eddie Murphy
- Brad: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Reveals Babu Frik and Two Questions Driving the Final Chapter
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
