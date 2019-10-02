Eli Roth doesn’t do much directing these days, and after his last film Knock Knock, that’s probably a good thing. He is still producing, though, and he’s got what sounds like an exciting new project lined up. Roth will produce 10-31, based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles. As you might have guessed from the title, the film takes place on Halloween.

According to Variety, Eli Roth is set to produce 10-31 for Orion, along with Roger Birnbaum‘s Arts District Entertainment, with a script by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble. The film “follows a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that says there’s a killer loose on her block.”

I’m a sucker for all-things Halloween, so this immediately catches my attention. As does this very enthusiastic quote from Roth, in which he makes 10-31 sound like the second coming of the slasher genre:

“Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after. I don’t want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie.”

Roger Birnbaum added: “10-31 is exactly the type of movie that Eli and I have been looking to make for Arts District Entertainment: Smart, elevated genre for a wide audience. The writing has originality, style, elegance, and most of all, real tension and scares. We look forward to a great production with Orion.”

You just had to throw the word “elevated” in there, didn’t you, Birnbaum? As much as I loathe that term being applied to horror, I’m still excited for this. In my humble opinion, there can never be enough horror movies set on or around Halloween. The more the merrier. No word at this time when we might see 10-31, but here’s hoping it’s ready in time for next Halloween season.