Daily Podcast: Spider-Man 3 Casting, Wonder Woman 1984, and Hollywood Reacts to WB’s HBO Max News
Posted on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the December 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Hollywood’s reaction to Warner Bros.’ big HBO Max news, some Spider-Man 3 casting, and the early reactions to Wonder Woman 1984.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: Legendary May Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. Over ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, ‘Dune’ HBO Max Releases
- HT: Warner Bros. Has Managed to Piss Off Every Star, Studio, and Agent in Hollywood with the HBO Max Release Plan
- HT: AMC is Not Happy With Warner Bros. 2021 HBO Max Release Plans, Other Major Exhibitors React
- Brad: Independent Movie Theaters Call WB’s Deal with HBO Max a “Questionable Decision”
- HT: HBO Max Nears 12.6 Million Activated Subscribers as AT&T Defends Warner Bros. Release Plan
- Brad: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Early Buzz: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot Deliver the Aspirational Blockbuster We Need
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ is Bringing Back Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus
All the other stuff you need to know:
