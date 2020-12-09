On the December 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Hollywood’s reaction to Warner Bros.’ big HBO Max news, some Spider-Man 3 casting, and the early reactions to Wonder Woman 1984.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Early Buzz: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot Deliver the Aspirational Blockbuster We Need

AMC is Not Happy With Warner Bros. 2021 HBO Max Release Plans, Other Major Exhibitors React

Warner Bros. Has Managed to Piss Off Every Star, Studio, and Agent in Hollywood with the HBO Max Release Plan

Legendary May Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. Over ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, ‘Dune’ HBO Max Releases

