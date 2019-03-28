Daily Podcast: Should Jordan Peele Make An ‘Us’ Sequel? How Will ‘Endgame’ Be Different From ‘Infinity War’ & More
Posted on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Eternals, Avengers: Endgame, The Craft, The Mandalorian, Toxic Avenger, and Jordan Peele’s Us.
Opening Banter: Busy couple weeks coming up for the site with CinemaCon and Star Wars Celebration.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘The Eternals’ Hopes to Draft Angelina Jolie Into the MCU
- Ben: How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Differs From ‘Infinity War’, According to Joe Russo
- Ben: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 3D Trailer Reveals Villains Removed From Key Sequence
- Chris: ‘The Craft’ Reboot Being Conjured Up by Blumhouse and Director Zoe Lister-Jones
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Feature Werner Herzog as a Villain
- Ben: Taika Waititi to Voice Classic ‘Star Wars’ Character in ‘The Mandalorian’
- Chris: ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot Lands in the Hands of ‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore’ Director Macon Blair
- Spoiler Warning
- Ben: Jordan Peele is Interested in Returning to His ‘Us’ Movie Universe
