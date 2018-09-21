Daily Podcast: Should Filmmakers Criticize Critics? Diablo, Child’s Play, Robert Redford, Life Itself, Joker, and The Eternals
Posted on Friday, September 21st, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 21, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Diablo, Child’s Play, Robert Redford, Life Itself, Joker, and The Eternals.
Opening Banter: Peter is waiting on his new iPhone to arrive, hopefully, it doesn’t interrupt the podcast.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Diablo’ Series in the Works at Netflix from ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Writer
- Chris: ‘Child’s Play’ Remake First Look: Meet the New Chucky
- HT: Robert Redford Regrets Announcing Retirement from Acting: “That Was a Mistake”
- HT: ‘Life Itself’ Director Dan Fogelman Blames White Male Critics For Universally Bad Reviews
- Chris: ‘Joker’ Video Reveals Joaquin Phoenix in Full Clown Make-Up
- HT: Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Will Be Helmed By ‘The Rider’ Director Chloe Zhao
