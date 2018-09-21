On the September 21, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Diablo, Child’s Play, Robert Redford, Life Itself, Joker, and The Eternals.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter is waiting on his new iPhone to arrive, hopefully, it doesn’t interrupt the podcast.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: