Two years ago, Robert Redford shook the film world when he announced that he was planning to retire from acting. And his swan song would be this year’s The Old Man and the Gun, a melancholy crime drama that has already received raves for being a soaring tribute to the 82-year-old actor’s legendary career. But Redford may not be ready to hang up the towel just yet.

It seemed like it was only yesterday that Redford confirmed that he was retiring from a nearly six-decade career in acting. Actually, it was only last month. In August, Redford had reiterated his intention of retiring from acting, which he first put forward in 2016. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting,” Redford had told the press. But now, Redford has evidently changed his mind

When asked by Variety at the premiere of his new film The Old Man and the Gun, Redford admitted, “That was a mistake. I should never have said that.” He added:

“If I’m going to retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting, but I shouldn’t be talking about it because I think it draws too much attention in the wrong way. I want to be focused on this film and the cast.”

How very interesting, considering that much of the acclaim surrounding the film is that director David Lowery both mythologizes and pays tribute to the American cinema legend. Redford is receiving some of his best raves in his recent career, with many critics noting that The Old Man and the Gun is the perfect swan song for him.

But to be fair, Redford hasn’t been totally definitive about his plans to retire from acting. Apart from speaking to the press about his plans, the actor has always left the door nudged open a little — “Never say never” is a repeat mantra for him.

Even here, Redford was vague on what he meant by his “regrets.” When asked to clarify if The Old Man and the Gun is not his final film, Redford only cryptically responded, “I’m not answering that.”

“Keep the mystery alive,” he added with a laugh.

The Old Man and the Gun opens in theaters September 28, 2018.