Daily Podcast: Secret Invasion Casting, The Batman Spin-Off Series, Spider-Verse Sequel Directors, and More
Posted on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including some Secret Invasion casting, The Batman spin-off series, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, and Zack Snyder’s desired title for Batman v Superman.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Veteran Emilia Clarke
- Ben: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Now Has a Trio of Directors
- HT: ‘The Batman’ Spin-Off Series Will Focus on James Gordon, Won’t Adapt ‘Gotham Central’
- Ben: Zack Snyder Wanted ‘Batman v Superman’ to Be Called ‘Son of Sun and Knight of Night’
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.