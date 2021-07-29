On the July 29, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit, possible Batgirl casting, Christopher Nolan’s next movie, and Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Netflix is “Going to Do Everything” It Can to Get Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

‘Batgirl’ Might See the Return of JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!