Daily Podcast: RIP Richard Donner, Potential Brian Return in Fast and Furious 10, Black Widow 2, and Noah Hawley’s Alien Series
Posted on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the death of Richard Donner, Noah Hawley’s Alien TV series, a potential Black Widow sequel, and how Justin Lin wants to bring Brian back into future Fast and Furious sequels.
In The News:
- Ben (OG Danielle): Richard Donner, Director of ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘The Goonies’, and More, Dead at 91
- Chris (OG Jeremy): Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ TV Series Will Be About “Inequality,” Won’t Feature Ripley
- Brad: ‘Black Widow’ Sequel is Still Possible, But Without Scarlett Johansson (Obviously)
- Ben (OG Danielle): ‘Fast and Furious’ Director Justin Lin Considering Bringing Paul Walker’s Brian Back in Future Sequels…But How?
