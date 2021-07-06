On the July 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the death of Richard Donner, Noah Hawley’s Alien TV series, a potential Black Widow sequel, and how Justin Lin wants to bring Brian back into future Fast and Furious sequels.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.