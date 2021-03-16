On the March 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including some Secret Invasion casting, changes to the Golden Globes, Rian Johnson’s new TV series, a Let the Right One In show, and the future of Killing Eve.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

In the Mailbag:

Do you think there comes a point in a critic’s life that he or she has seen so many movies that their love of film and cinema becomes sour to the point of criticizing a film and every little thing instead of the joy of the film?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: