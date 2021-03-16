Daily Podcast: Rian Johnson’s TV Show, Secret Invasion Casting, Golden Globes Changes, The Future of Killing Eve, and More
Posted on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including some Secret Invasion casting, changes to the Golden Globes, Rian Johnson’s new TV series, a Let the Right One In show, and the future of Killing Eve.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- (HT) Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Casts ‘One Night in Miami’ Star Kingsley Ben-Adir to Play the Main Villain
- (Chris) Golden Globes Changes: HFPA Promises 13% Black Membership After Over 100 PR Firms Say They Will Cut Off Talent Unless Real Change is Implemented
- (Ben) ‘Poker Face’: Rian Johnson’s First TV Series Will Star Natasha Lyonne
- (Ben) ‘Let the Right One In’ TV Series Heads to Showtime with Demian Bichir Starring
- (HT) ‘Killing Eve’ to End With Upcoming Season 4, But May Live On in Spin-Offs
In the Mailbag:
- Do you think there comes a point in a critic’s life that he or she has seen so many movies that their love of film and cinema becomes sour to the point of criticizing a film and every little thing instead of the joy of the film?
Other Articles Mentioned:
