Daily Podcast: Remaking The Office & Princess Bride, If Disney Had Merged With Apple, and More
Posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including an Office reboot, a Disney/Apple merger, Wes Anderson’s next movie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, Toy Story 4’s alternate ending and remaking The Princess Bride.
In The News:
- Ben: Inconceivably, They’re Threatening to Remake ‘The Princess Bride’
- Brad: ‘Office’ Reboot Being Considered For Peacock, Because Of Course It Is
- Ben: Disney and Apple Likely Would Have Merged If Steve Jobs Were Still Alive
- Brad: Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Heads to Fox Searchlight, and Of Course It Has an Amazing Cast
- Ben: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel is in Development, ‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Alvarez Producing
- Brad: ‘Toy Story 4’ Almost Had an Awful Alternate Ending
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.