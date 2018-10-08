Water Cooler: Iceland, New Zealand, Star Wars VR, Nightflyers, Venom, A Star Is Born, Jurassic World, Jack Ryan, Doctor Who & More
Posted on Monday, October 8th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 8 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, Senior Writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Ben and HT are back!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Ben visited Iceland.
- HT visited New Zealand.
- Jacob checked out The Void’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read The Princess Bride
- Jacob read George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers, along with new issues of Sleepless and The Walking Dead.
- HT finished reading Pachinko and read The Alienist.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter experienced Venom, and went to his local AMC to see A Star Is Born, you can listen to his full reviews of these films on this week’s /Filmcast. He also attended the cast/crew premiere of Michael Giacchino’s Monster Challenge, and at home watched the documentary Deceptive Practice: The Mysteries and Mentors of Ricky Jay, binge watched the Amazon series Jack Ryan, and saw the first episode of Star Wars Resistance.
- Brad saw A Simple Favor, Hell Fest, Venom, A Star Is Born and Gaga: Five Foot Two
- Ben watched Incredibles II, and is catching up on TV with The Good Place
- Jacob watched Venom, A Star is Born, Jigsaw, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and American Vandal season 2.
- Chris watched Apostle, Satan’s Slaves, Malevolent and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
- HT saw A Star is Born, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Killing Eve, and the season 11 premiere of Doctor Who.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad picked up Mountain Dew Ice Cherry and Oat Crunch Cinnamon Cheerios
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been playing Into the Breach, The Bridge, and the remastered Crash Bandicoot.
- Brad played Mario Party 11
