On the October 8 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, Senior Writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Ben and HT are back!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Ben visited Iceland.
    • HT visited New Zealand.
    • Jacob checked out The Void’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read The Princess Bride
    • Jacob read George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers, along with new issues of Sleepless and The Walking Dead.
    • HT finished reading Pachinko and read The Alienist.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter experienced Venom, and went to his local AMC to see A Star Is Born, you can listen to his full reviews of these films on this week’s /Filmcast. He also attended the cast/crew premiere of Michael Giacchino’s Monster Challenge, and at home watched the documentary Deceptive Practice: The Mysteries and Mentors of Ricky Jay, binge watched the Amazon series Jack Ryan, and saw the first episode of Star Wars Resistance.
    • Brad saw A Simple Favor, Hell Fest, Venom, A Star Is Born and Gaga: Five Foot Two
    • Ben watched Incredibles II, and is catching up on TV with The Good Place
    • Jacob watched Venom, A Star is Born, Jigsaw, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and American Vandal season 2.
    • Chris watched Apostle, Satan’s Slaves, Malevolent and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
    • HT saw A Star is Born, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Killing Eve, and the season 11 premiere of Doctor Who.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad picked up Mountain Dew Ice Cherry and Oat Crunch Cinnamon Cheerios
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been playing Into the Breach, The Bridge, and the remastered Crash Bandicoot.
    • Brad played Mario Party 11

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.