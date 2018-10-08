On the October 8 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall, Weekend Editor Brad Oman, Senior Writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben and HT are back!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Ben visited Iceland . HT visited New Zealand. Jacob checked out The Void’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience.

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read The Princess Bride Jacob read George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers , along with new issues of Sleepless and The Walking Dead . HT finished reading Pachinko and read The Alienist .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter experienced Venom , and went to his local AMC to see A Star Is Born , you can listen to his full reviews of these films on this week’s /Filmcast. He also attended the cast/crew premiere of Michael Giacchino ’s Monster Challenge , and at home watched the documentary Deceptive Practice: The Mysteries and Mentors of Ricky Jay , binge watched the Amazon series Jack Ryan , and saw the first episode of Star Wars Resistance . Brad saw A Simple Favor, Hell Fest, Venom, A Star Is Born and Gaga: Five Foot Two Ben watched Incredibles II , and is catching up on TV with The Good Place Jacob watched Venom , A Star is Born , Jigsaw , Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and American Vandal season 2. Chris watched Apostle , Satan’s Slaves , Malevolent and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina . HT saw A Star is Born, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Killing Eve, and the season 11 premiere of Doctor Who .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad picked up Mountain Dew Ice Cherry and Oat Crunch Cinnamon Cheerios

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing Into the Breach , The Bridge , and the remastered Crash Bandicoot . Brad played Mario Party 11



