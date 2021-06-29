Daily Podcast: Quentin Tarantino’s New Projects, Dwayne Johnson’s Red One, Riddick 4, and More
Posted on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 29, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including new projects from Quentin Tarantino, Dwayne Johnson’s holiday movie Red One, the possibility of a fourth Riddick movie, and what’s to come from the final Fast and Furious films.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: Quentin Tarantino Has Written a ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Stage Play, Teases a Scene That Isn’t in the Movie
- Ben: Quentin Tarantino Has Written Two Chapters of a ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Novelization
- Chris (OG Danielle): Dwayne Johnson and ‘Fast and Furious’ Writer Are Teaming Up for a “Santa-Centric” Holiday Action Movie
- Chris: ‘Riddick 4’ Could Actually Happen, Promises Vin Diesel Promoter Vin Diesel
- Ben: The Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Begin Filming Next Year, and “There’s a Lot More to Come” Regarding Justice For Han
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
