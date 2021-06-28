Ho ho ho nooooo.

Nothing says Christmas like capitalism, so Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions are teaming up with Amazon Studios for Red One, a “Christmas-themed feature project.” Jumanji: The Next Level producer Hiram Garcia penned the treatment for the project. The Fast and the Furious writer Chris Morgan will be penning the screenplay, which Amazon describes as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

The announcement (via THR) made no mention of whether or not Johnson will be donning the big red suit and beard. He is set to star, however, so fans can only hope for a beefy Kris Kringle. Johnson will also produce the feature with Morgan, Garcia, and Dany Garcia. No one is attached to direct.

More Than a Movie?

While seeing The Rock hand out coal sounds like it could be fun, Amazon and Seven Bucks are looking at this being more than just a movie. It’s a whole marketing experience, one designed to help sell gifts during the Christmas season.

“This unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses,” Amazon’s statement said.

What could that mean, exactly? Red One Amazon shopping tie-ins are almost guaranteed. There will be plenty of bright red branding, maybe with Johnson’s face peering from behind your digital shopping cart. Maybe there will be some kind of contest to have Johnson deliver your Amazon order. Maybe it’s all just a big weird marketing scheme that’s tied to a movie that accidentally references a Sam Fuller war classic while also being about Santa Claus.

The ‘Red One’ Holiday Universe

Johnson and Amazon seem ready to have their own cinematic universe to rival Marvel or DC. They just don’t have any superheroes, so cultural icons will have to do.

“Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy,” Johnson said in a statement.

While it’s hard to imagine what a “holiday universe” might look like outside of The Rise of the Guardians, there’s apparently a real vision behind the project.

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

The film is set to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release, so get those Amazon wishlists ready.