Bohemian Rhapsody BAFATA nomination

On the June 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Batman, Halo, Punky Brewster, Magic 8-Ball, Jurassic World and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And in Life Advice Corner, Chris will answer a question involving being criticized for having pretentious movie tastes.

In The News:

Life Advice Corner with Chris:

  • Name withheld writes in “I’ve recently found out through mutual friends that my movie taste has been described as pretentious. Most of this stems from the fact that as a group we saw Bohemian Rhapsody, and everyone enjoyed it except for myself. They also know that I frequent the local indie theater because I wanted to see movies like Can You Ever Forgive Me, Burning, Wildlife or Vox Lux. Is this a title I should actively work to disprove by pointing out my adoration for franchises like fast/furious and Underworld, and how would be the best way to go about doing this? I appreciate any guidance you can provide.”
  • The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.