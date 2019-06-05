Name withheld writes in “I’ve recently found out through mutual friends that my movie taste has been described as pretentious. Most of this stems from the fact that as a group we saw Bohemian Rhapsody, and everyone enjoyed it except for myself. They also know that I frequent the local indie theater because I wanted to see movies like Can You Ever Forgive Me, Burning, Wildlife or Vox Lux. Is this a title I should actively work to disprove by pointing out my adoration for franchises like fast/furious and Underworld, and how would be the best way to go about doing this? I appreciate any guidance you can provide.”