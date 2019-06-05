Daily Podcast: Pretentious Movie Taste, The Batman, Halo, Punky Brewster, Magic 8-Ball, Jurassic World & X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Posted on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Batman, Halo, Punky Brewster, Magic 8-Ball, Jurassic World and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And in Life Advice Corner, Chris will answer a question involving being criticized for having pretentious movie tastes.
In The News:
- Chris: Warner Bros. Won’t Have a Hall H Panel at Comic-Con, But ‘IT Chapter Two’ is Coming to ScareDiego
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Isn’t an Origin Story, But is Set Very Early in the Dark Knight’s Career
- HT: The ‘Halo’ TV Series Wants to Be ‘Game of Thrones’ Without the Incest
- Chris: ‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series ‘Camp Cretaceous’ Stomping Onto Netflix
- HT: A Magic 8 Ball Movie is Being Rolled Out By Blumhouse
- Chris: ‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot With Original Star Soleil Moon Frye in the Works, Because Sure, Why Not
- HT: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Review: The X-Men Franchise Ends Not With a Bang, But With a Feeble Flicker
Life Advice Corner with Chris:
- Name withheld writes in “I’ve recently found out through mutual friends that my movie taste has been described as pretentious. Most of this stems from the fact that as a group we saw Bohemian Rhapsody, and everyone enjoyed it except for myself. They also know that I frequent the local indie theater because I wanted to see movies like Can You Ever Forgive Me, Burning, Wildlife or Vox Lux. Is this a title I should actively work to disprove by pointing out my adoration for franchises like fast/furious and Underworld, and how would be the best way to go about doing this? I appreciate any guidance you can provide.”
