Get Mr. DNA on the phone, because Jurassic World is about to get animated. Camp Cretaceous is an upcoming Jurassic World animated series headed to Netflix, following six teenagers on an adventure on Isla Nublar, aka the home of Jurassic Park and later Jurassic World. I’m guessing that these teens will find themselves on a dino menu faster than you can say “Hold onto your butts.”

The Jurassic franchise has gone off in a strange direction over the last few years. Some would argue that this probably should’ve never been a franchise to begin with (seriously people, just stop going to the damn island). And now we have a whole new Jurassic World animated series to look forward to. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is headed to Netflix next year, from DreamWorks Animation. The series is set in the same timeline as 2015’s Jurassic World, which means animated Bryce Dallas Howard might be running around in animated high heels somewhere. Here’s the synopsis:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

I’ll confess I have very little interest in this, but it’s clearly something aimed at younger viewers – and that’s fine. But can a fully animated Jurassic project work? Part of the excitement of the films – at least the first Jurassic Park – was the magic of seeing real-life humans interact with realistic-looking dinosaurs. If everything is animated, where’s the wonder? That said, the art on the poster above is stylish, and if that reflects how the show itself will look, things might turn out well.

Will Jurassic World actors provide voice cameos in the series? It’s a distinct possibility, especially if it’s built into their contracts. At the very least, they should find a way to work Jeff Goldblum and his very distinct voice in there somewhere

There’s no official date locked down for the show yet, but we’ll see it sometime in 2020. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.