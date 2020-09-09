Daily Podcast: Oscars Diversity Rules, Tenet, Mulan, Borat 2, Godfather 3, Mission Impossible 7 & The Batman
Posted on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Tenet, Mulan, Borat 2, Godfather 3, The Oscars adds diversity rules, Mission Impossible 7, and The Batman.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Tenet’ Scores $20 Million at U.S. Box Office, While Disney+ Downloads Spike With ‘Mulan’ Release
- In retrospect with the little data we have, was it a good business decision for WB to release Tenet in theaters and Disney to put Mulan on PVOD?
- Chris: ‘The Godfather Part III’ Re-Edit Coming From Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount This December
- Can any kind of alternate cut save Godfather 3?
- Ben: Very Nice: ‘Borat 2’ Has Already Been Filmed and Screened
- Ben: More ‘Borat 2’ Plot Details Revealed: The Film Will Address Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s Relationship
- HT: The Oscars Announce New Inclusion Standards for Best Picture Eligibility
- Devil’s advocate: will this force diversity in stories that don’t “need it”
- Chris: ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Behind-the-Scenes Image Teases Tom Cruise’s Latest Attempt to Cheat Death
- What do you think this stunt means for the film?
- Ben (og Brad): UPDATED: ‘The Batman’ Production Halted Temporarily After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Why are we seeing so many actors getting covid when they are the ones protected the most on sets?
- Ben: WB Says Ray Fisher Isn’t Cooperating with ‘Justice League’ Investigation, But Fisher Fires Back: WB is Playing “A Sad and Desperate Game”
- Who is in the right here?
All the other stuff you need to know:
