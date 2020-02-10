Daily Podcast: Oscars 2020 Best Moments, Big Winners & Losers, and More
Opening Banter:
The Oscars
- How Going Hostless Hurt the Oscars This Year
- Best Moments
- Janelle Monae intro (background dancers repping movies that otherwise didn’t get mentioned)
- Practically every moment Bong Joon-ho was on screen
- Into the Unknown performance, Cynthia Erivo’s song
- Cats moment
- Worst Moments
- Jokes about diversity (“all women are superheroes”) – contrast that with Hildur Gudnadottir’s speech
- Female conductor (or was that actually good?)
- Jacob hated the “songs in movies” montage
- Renee Zellweger’s speech
- Big Winners
- Bong Joon-ho: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Picture
- Laura Dern: Best Supporting Actress
- Toy Story 4: Best Animated Feature (Klaus won seven Annie Awards, seemed to be a contender)
- Big Losers
- Netflix (The Irishman, Klaus, and The Two Popes shut out, Marriage Story’s only win went to Laura Dern)
- Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King for VFX
- Little Women in everything but costume design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won two Oscars, but still feels like a bit of a loser
- Who Should Host Next Year?
- Hosting duos: Martin/Rock, Wiig/Rudolph, Ferrell/Louis-Dreyfus
- What Does Parasite’s Win Mean for the Future of the Oscars?
