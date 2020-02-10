On the February 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Opening Banter:

The Oscars

How Going Hostless Hurt the Oscars This Year

Best Moments Janelle Monae intro (background dancers repping movies that otherwise didn’t get mentioned) Practically every moment Bong Joon-ho was on screen Into the Unknown performance, Cynthia Erivo’s song Cats moment

Worst Moments Jokes about diversity (“all women are superheroes”) – contrast that with Hildur Gudnadottir’s speech Female conductor (or was that actually good?) Jacob hated the “songs in movies” montage Renee Zellweger’s speech

Big Winners Bong Joon-ho: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Picture Laura Dern: Best Supporting Actress Toy Story 4: Best Animated Feature (Klaus won seven Annie Awards, seemed to be a contender)

Big Losers Netflix (The Irishman, Klaus, and The Two Popes shut out, Marriage Story’s only win went to Laura Dern) Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King for VFX Little Women in everything but costume design Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won two Oscars, but still feels like a bit of a loser

Who Should Host Next Year? Hosting duos: Martin/Rock, Wiig/Rudolph, Ferrell/Louis-Dreyfus

What Does Parasite’s Win Mean for the Future of the Oscars?

