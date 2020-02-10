On the February 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Opening Banter

 

The Oscars

  • How Going Hostless Hurt the Oscars This Year
  • Best Moments
    • Janelle Monae intro (background dancers repping movies that otherwise didn’t get mentioned)
    • Practically every moment Bong Joon-ho was on screen
    • Into the Unknown performance, Cynthia Erivo’s song
    • Cats moment
  • Worst Moments
    • Jokes about diversity (“all women are superheroes”) – contrast that with Hildur Gudnadottir’s speech
    • Female conductor (or was that actually good?)
    • Jacob hated the “songs in movies” montage
    • Renee Zellweger’s speech
  • Big Winners
    • Bong Joon-ho: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Picture
    • Laura Dern: Best Supporting Actress
    • Toy Story 4: Best Animated Feature (Klaus won seven Annie Awards, seemed to be a contender)
  • Big Losers
    • Netflix (The Irishman, Klaus, and The Two Popes shut out, Marriage Story’s only win went to Laura Dern)
    • Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King for VFX
    • Little Women in everything but costume design
    • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won two Oscars, but still feels like a bit of a loser
  • Who Should Host Next Year?
    • Hosting duos: Martin/Rock, Wiig/Rudolph, Ferrell/Louis-Dreyfus
  • What Does Parasite’s Win Mean for the Future of the Oscars?

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.