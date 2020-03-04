Daily Podcast: New Batmobile, No Time to Die Delay, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ben Affleck’s McMillions Movie, and More
Posted on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the March 4, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including our first look at The Batmobile from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the delayed release date of No Time to Die, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Pinkerton, Chad Stahelski’s new project, and more.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Reveals First Look at the New Batmobile (And It’s Cool as Hell)
- Ben: Global Release of James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ Moved from April to November Due to the Coronavirus
- Brad: How Emperor Palpatine Survived After ‘Return of the Jedi’ Explained in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Novelization
- Chris: ‘The Pinkerton’ is a Supernatural Western Coming From Bad Robot
- Ben: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Eyes High Concept Car Movie From ‘A Quiet Place’ Producers
- Chris: Ben Affleck Still Wants to Make His Own ‘McMillions’ Movie
Other Articles Mentioned:
