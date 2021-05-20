Daily Podcast: New Batman & Superman Shows, a Harry Potter TV Series, Batgirl Movie, Green Lantern Casting, and More
Posted on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Knives Out 2, a Harry Potter TV series, the Batgirl movie, Batman and Superman animated series, and Green Lantern casting.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Knives Out 2’ Adds Rom-Com Queen Kate Hudson to the Cast
- HT: A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series is Coming to HBO Max…and It’s a Quiz Show
- Chris: ‘Batgirl’ Movie Will Be Directed By ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
- HT: Noir-Inspired Batman Animated Series From J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves Coming to HBO Max
- Chris: ‘My Adventures with Superman’ Animated Series Will Focus on Young Clark Kent and Lois Lane
- HT: ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Casts Jeremy Irvine as Gay Superhero Alan Scott
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
