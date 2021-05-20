On the May 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Knives Out 2, a Harry Potter TV series, the Batgirl movie, Batman and Superman animated series, and Green Lantern casting.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.