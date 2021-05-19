Today, word broke that an all-new Batman animated series was on the way from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. And the animated DC superhero announcements aren’t done yet. HBO Max and Cartoon Network are also teaming on an all-new Superman animated series, too. Called My Adventures With Superman, the family animated series will follow “the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane” in their 20s. Jack Quaid will voice Clark Kent/Superman, while Alice Lee is Lois Lane.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on characters from DC, the new animated series My Adventures With Superman “catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.” Here’s more info:

In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer of the series, while Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) serves as co-producer.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added: “It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways. This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

I like the idea of DC doubling-down with animated superhero titles for HBO Max. The animated Harley Quinn series is fantastic, and while My Adventures With Superman is clearly geared at younger audiences, it sounds like it could be a lot of fun.