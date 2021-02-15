Daily Podcast: Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV Show, Face/Off 2, Captain Marvel 2, Paranormal Activity Reboot Director
Posted on Monday, February 15th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series, the Face/Off sequel, Captain Marvel 2’s villain, and the Paranormal Activity reboot director.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Ben) Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Teaming Up for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Show at Amazon
- (Chris) ‘Face/Off’ Remake Will Be Directed by ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Filmmaker Adam Wingard
- (Chris) ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Adds ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ Actress Zawe Ashton as New Villain
- (Ben) ‘Paranormal Activity’ Reboot Will be Directed by ‘Underwater’ Filmmaker William Eubank
