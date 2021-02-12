Captain Marvel 2 has found a new adversary for Carol Danvers in the form of Zawe Ashton. The Velvet Buzzsaw actress is joining the Nia DaCosta-directed film as the villain, although we don’t know which villain she’ll be playing just yet. Brie Larson is back as the titular hero, while Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is part of the cast as well.

Deadline broke the news about Zawe Ashton joining the Captain Marvel 2 cast. There’s absolutely zero info on which character she’s playing, and Disney and Marvel aren’t telling. All we can say for now is that Ashton will play the film’s villain. Will it be a villain from the comics, or a new creation? I’m guessing it’s the former and not the latter.

Megan McDonnell, story editor on WandaVision, is handling the Captiain Marvel 2 script. Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming Candyman, is helming the flick, while the cast will feature Iman Vellani, who is playing the title character in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, a character we met as a kid in the first Captain Marvel and as an adult on WandaVision.

In the first movie, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) was a human who gained superpowers but lost her memory in the process. As a result, she spent most of her life living as a member of the Kree alien race. However, Carol eventually regained her memories and learned that everything she had been taught was a lie. The majority of the movie was set in the 1990s, but the Avengers sequels subsequently brought the character into the present day – and that’s likely when the sequel will be set.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed the first movie, which also featured Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, Carol’s Kree mentor who turns out to be a villain, and a scene-stealing Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the shape-shifting leader of the Skrulls. The movie was…fine? I guess? I didn’t dislike it when I saw it, but if I’m being honest, the minute I walked out of the theater I stopped thinking about everything I had just seen, and I’ve never felt an urge to revisit the film again. That said, Larson brought a Han Solo-like swagger to the lead role that I appreciated.

Ashton was quite good in Velvet Buzzsaw, a weird horror-comedy I quite enjoyed, even though it received overwhelmingly mixed reviews. I’m sure she’ll be fine in Captain Marvel 2, although it would help to know which character she’s playing. We’ll find out sooner or later. Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to arrive on November 11, 2022.