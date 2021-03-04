Daily Podcast: Movies That Are Better Than the Book, Paul Bettany’s WandaVision Troll, Alamo Drafthouse, and More
Posted on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 4, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Alamo Drafthouse’s bankruptcy, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Paul Bettany’s troll (or was it?) for the WandaVision finale.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Jacob, OG Brad): Alamo Drafthouse Has Filed for Bankruptcy, But Only a Few Locations Will Be Closing
- (Ben) Don’t Expect ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ to Last More Than One Season
- (HT) Paul Bettany’s Big Cameo Tease for the ‘WandaVision’ Finale Was Just a Huge Troll
In The Mailbag:
- Julian from Austin, Texas: “I wanted to hear your thoughts on the topic of book adaptations, specifically what makes a good adaptation? I tend to be a very smug book reader and almost always prefer the book over the TV show or movie that it had been adapted from. How can adaptations be done right in your opinion? Is strict adherence to the source material vital, or just as long as it is able to capture the overall message and feeling the book was going for good enough? I would love to hear your thoughts on this and if you can name some instances where you actually found the TV or movie adaptation to be better than the original books they were based on?”
- Ben: Die Hard, Ready Player One
- HT: Gone Girl, Fight Club, The Lord of the Rings
- Jacob: American Psycho, The Hunger Games
Other Articles Mentioned:
