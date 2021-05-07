On the May 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Muppets, Time Cut, Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead and Movie Theater sanitization.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.