Daily Podcast: Movie Theater Sanitization, The Muppets, Time Cut, Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead
Posted on Friday, May 7th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Muppets, Time Cut, Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead and Movie Theater sanitization.
In The News:
- Brad: New ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Halloween Special is Coming to Disney+ This Fall
- Chris: ‘Time Cut’ Will Reunite ‘Freaky’ Creative Team For Movie Described as ‘Back to the Future’ Meets ‘Scream’
- Brad (og HT): ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Might Be the Last Time We See Drax, According to Dave Bautista
- Chris: Disinfecting Movie Theaters Between Screenings is Now Optional
- Brad: Netflix is Giving Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ a Proper Theatrical Release Before It Hits Streaming
All the other stuff you need to know:
