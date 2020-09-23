On the September 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new James Gunn TV series, Disney’s release date changes, a new Ryan Gosling movie, the Rogue One spin-off, The Mandalorian, and how theaters will survive into 2021.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: