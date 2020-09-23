Daily Podcast: More Movies Push To 2021, Will Movie Theaters Survive? Ryan Gosling, James Gunn, Rogue One & The Mandalorian
Posted on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new James Gunn TV series, Disney’s release date changes, a new Ryan Gosling movie, the Rogue One spin-off, The Mandalorian, and how theaters will survive into 2021.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Peacemaker’: ‘Suicide Squad’ TV Spin-Off Featuring John Cena Coming From James Gunn and HBO Max
- Is this a prequel?
- Ben: ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off Series: Tony Gilroy Out as Director, Replaced by ‘Black Mirror’ Helmer Toby Haynes
- How many Star Wars directors will be replaced?
- HT: ‘Black Widow’ and ‘West Side Story’ Delayed Until 2021 as Disney Shuffles Release Dates Once Again
- So what does that even leave us with?
- Chris: How Will Movie Theaters Survive Into 2021?
- Will theaters stay open?
- HT: Ryan Gosling to Star in Untitled Stuntman Drama Directed by Deadpool’s David Leitch
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 is When “You’re Really Gonna Start to Get Answers,” Says Giancarlo Esposito
