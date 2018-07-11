Daily Podcast: Mission: Impossible Rankings, RoboCop Returns, Y: The Last Man, Chadwick Boseman, and More
Posted on Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the July 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about RoboCop Returns, the Todd Phillips Joker movie, the Disney/Fox deal, release date changes for Indiana Jones 5 and more Disney films, Shazam casting, Y: The Last Man casting, and Chadwick Boseman’s new action movie. In our Feature Presentation, Chris talks about the Mission: Impossible franchise thus far as we gear up for Fallout.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- New ‘RoboCop’ Movie Coming From ‘Chappie’ Director Neill Blomkamp
- Fox Shareholder Sues to Stop Disney’s Fox Acquisition
- That Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ Movie is Officially Happening
- ‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman to Cross ‘17 Bridges’ in Action Movie Produced by the Russo Brothers
- ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Date Moved to 2021 as Disney Locks Down Several Other Releases
- DC’s ‘Shazam’ Quietly Casts Djimon Hounsou as a 3,000-Year-Old Wizard
- ‘Y: The Last Man’ FX Series to Star Barry Keoghan, Diane Lane, and More
In Our Feature Presentation:
All the other stuff you need to know:
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.