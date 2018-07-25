Daily Podcast: Mission: Impossible, Ant-Man, Coen Bros, MIB, Hamilton, Enter the Dragon and Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Posted on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 25, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista we’ll discuss the latest news, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout budget, Ant-Man and the Wasp cut cameo, the formula for box office success, The Coen Brothers convert a tv series into a movie, Men in Black spin-off casting, a Hamilton movie, Enter The Dragon remake, and the Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s Hiatus Made It The Most Expensive ‘Mission’ Yet
- Chris: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Originally Had a Captain America Cameo
- Ben: Research Team Claims to Have Discovered the Formula for Box Office Success
- Chris: The Coen Brothers Have Re-Edited Their Netflix Series ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Into a Movie
- Ben: Emma Thompson Joins ‘Men in Black’ Spin-Off, Playing Her Character from Part 3
- Chris: ‘Hamilton’ Might Be Headed to the Big Screen
- Ben: ‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch In Talks to Direct ‘Enter the Dragon’ Remake
- Ben: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot is Happening with a Black Lead, Joss Whedon Involved
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
