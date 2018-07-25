Ant-Man and the Wasp almost had a hilarious Captain America cameo, but director Peyton Reed decided to cut it, because he doesn’t want us to have nice things. Read all about the Captain America cameo below.

One of the most memorable running gags from Spider-Man: Homecoming involved PSAs featuring Chris Evans as Captain America. They gave Evans a chance to flex his comedic muscles (instead of just his regular, giant man muscles), and garnered big laughs. Well, it turns out we almost had yet another hilarious Chris Evans Captain America cameo in a recent Marvel movie.

Alas, it didn’t come to pass. Speaking with Radio Times, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed revealed that the script originally featured a cameo from ole Cap, but was ultimately cut to keep the film as a standalone movie. If the cameo had happened, it would’ve recreated the famous tarmac fight from Captain America: Civil War, as retold by Ant-Man/Scott Lang’s buddy Luis (Michael Peña). This makes the fact that we lost the cameo even more disappointing, because one of my favorite things from the two Ant-Man movies are the scenes where Peña recounts events at lightning speed while we see hilarious recreations of them, complete with Peña’s voice coming out of other actor’s mouths. Here’s how Reed described the scene:

“Early on, we had a version where we were going to do a quick version of the tarmac fight from Civil War, with some ridiculous thing where, you know, Captain America has Ant-Man as a baseball and throws him. Because the whole thing is Luis’ version of events, right? We came up with all these ridiculous visuals.”

Sadly, the scene was never shot, so it won’t pop-up on the eventual Ant-Man and the Wasp Blu-ray. “It kind of felt like we’d referenced Captain America: Civil War so much, let’s just do our own thing there,” Reed said, adding:

“The idea was that this really wanted to be a little bit more standalone and in its own world…We knew that we wanted to continue the story of these characters and then introduce our own characters that were really far more relevant to the story we were telling…Plus the fact that we were coming right after Infinity War, which is really like everyone.“

Look, I get all that. I really do. And I like the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of those rare Marvel Cinematic Universe films that stands alone. Still, now that I know of this potential cameo, it’s hard to not be disappointed it never happened.