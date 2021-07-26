Daily Podcast: Michael B. Jordan’s Black Superman Project, A New Exorcist Trilogy, and More
Posted on Monday, July 26th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 26, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a new Exorcist trilogy, Michael B. Jordan’s rival Superman project, James Gunn’s hopes for a DC/Marvel crossover, and a Pokemon live-action series.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben (OG Jeremy): Michael B. Jordan is Making His Own Black Superman Movie For HBO Max
- Brad (OG Danielle): James Gunn Has Talked to Marvel and DC About a Harley Quinn and Groot Crossover Movie
- Ben: New ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy in the Works, Starring Leslie Odom Jr. with Ellen Burstyn Returning
- Brad (OG Jeremy): ‘Pokemon’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix from ‘Lucifer’ Co-Showrunner
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.