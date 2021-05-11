Daily Podcast: Lord and Miller, Knives Out, Night Watch, Zack Snyder and Legends of the Hidden Temple
Posted on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Lord and Miller, Knives Out, Night Watch, Zack Snyder and Legends of the Hidden Temple.
In The News:
- Chris: Phil Lord and Chris Miller Will Direct COVID-19 Movie ‘The Premonition’
- Ben: Knives Out casting
- Chris (og Jack) Timur Bekmambetov Wants to Make a ‘Night Watch’ Sequel Using the Screenlife Format
- Ben: Zack Snyder Says WB “Has Been Aggressively Anti-Snyder”
- Chris: ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot For Adults Coming to the CW
