Posted on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta

On the May 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Lord and Miller, Knives Out, Night Watch, Zack Snyder and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

In The News:

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot For Adults Coming to the CW

Timur Bekmambetov Wants to Make a ‘Night Watch’ Sequel Using the Screenlife Format

‘Knives Out 2’ Will Reunite Dave Bautista With His ‘Spectre’ Co-Star Daniel Craig

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!