Legends of the Hidden Temple, the 1990s Nickelodeon game show where kids navigated through a really cool obstacle course designed to resemble something out of an Indiana Jones movie, is back, baby! And this time – it’s for adults. It’s basically going to be the same show, but instead of young contestants, the players will be all grown-up. And instead of airing on Nickelodeon, the Legends of Hidden Temple reboot is headed to The CW.

When I was a kid, I was a big fan of Legends of the Hidden Temple, a game show that ran from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon. Every episode started with six teams of two contestants as part of a three-round competition where they answered quiz show questions, Jeopardy-style. But the end of the game was always the best part, where whatever team won the game show section earned the right to go through the titular Hidden Temple. It was a huge obstacle course inspired by Indiana Jones movies, complete with traps and dreaded Temple Guards – basically, stagehands in costumes who would pull terrified contestants to their doom (and by that I mean out of the obstacle course).

Now, Legends of the Hidden Temple is making a comeback. As Variety reports, the CW will have a Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot described as “a supersized and reimagined adult version, so participants are no longer kids, but nostalgia-loving millennials.” The new take on the classic show “will preserve many of the Nickelodeon series’ iconic elements. These include Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge, the Temple Run, and all of the original team names like Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys. This time, the entire show is taken out of the safety of a studio setting into a “mysterious jungle” with tougher challenges and bigger prizes. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.”

I don’t see any mention of The Shrine of the Silver Monkey in that official logline, and I find that troubling, as that was one of my favorite elements of the original. Don’t make me get #BringBackTheShrineOfTheSilverMonkey trending, Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot. There’s no word on when the reboot will air, so stay tuned for updates.