On the October 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the the latest film and tv news, including: Lilo and Stitch, Venom, Chronicles of Narnia, Star Wars, George Carlin, West Side Story, Zack Snyder and Netflix.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: We have so much news to talk about, five days worth of news.

In The News:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: