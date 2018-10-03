Daily Podcast: Lilo and Stitch, Venom, Chronicles of Narnia, Star Wars, George Carlin, West Side Story, Zack Snyder and Netflix
Posted on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the the latest film and tv news, including: Lilo and Stitch, Venom, Chronicles of Narnia, Star Wars, George Carlin, West Side Story, Zack Snyder and Netflix.
Opening Banter: We have so much news to talk about, five days worth of news.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Live-Action Remake Coming from Disney
- Brad: ‘Venom’ Review Round-Up: Comic Book Origins and Comedy Clumsily Clash Instead of Finding Symbiosis
- Chris: ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Reboot Series and Movies Coming to Netflix
- Brad: Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ Series Rumored to Have Episodes Directed by Dave Filoni & More ALSO mention: The Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Show May Cast ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Narcos’ Star Pedro Pascal
- Chris: ‘The Last Jedi’ Online Backlash Was Amplified by Russian Trolls, According to a New Study
- Peter: George Carlin Biopic Will Be Scripted By ‘Moneyball’ Writer
- Chris: Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Remake Casts ‘Baby Driver’ Star Ansel Elgort
- Brad: Zack Snyder Wanted to Kill Batman at Some Point in the DC Extended Universe
- Chris: Netflix Will Let You Choose Endings for Certain Shows
Other articles mentioned:
