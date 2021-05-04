Hi Peter and /Film crew, I listen to your podcast while making dinner. I really loved the segment at the end of /Film Daily Ep. 875 where Ben, HT, and Chris discussed their favorite opening credit sequences. Film titles have shifted through the years from being Main Titles, which take place at the beginning of the film or tv show, to Main On End Titles, which take place at the end of the film or tv show. Marvel has taken advantage of this Main On End Title format for most of their films and tv shows. One Main on End Title that springs to mind is from

Black Panther

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGTeFM00iU

They have Vibranium Sand which pulses to the beat of the soundtrack and forms characters and landscapes from the film. Main Titles seem to be more prevalent in Television shows in recent years. Some great examples of this are

Westworld

and

Game of Thrones

…chef’s kiss!! If you are interested in learning more about Main Titles, please check out Art of the Title.

https://www.artofthetitle.com/

I LOVE this site and it’s a great historical resource! Maybe the crew can talk about their

. Keep up the great work and can’t wait to hear your next podcast. – Vince from New Jersey