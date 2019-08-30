Daily Podcast: Let’s Discuss The Disney Theme Park Announcements From D23 Expo 2019
Posted on Friday, August 30th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 30 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about all the Disney theme park announcements made during D23 Expo 2019.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- A Complete List of /Film’s D23 Coverage: Every Major Announcement From This Weekend’s Event
- Star Wars Hotel
- Avengers Campus
- Epcot
- New neighborhoods
- Three park pavillion
- Mary Poppins
- Spaceship Earth
- Guardians ride name Cosmic Rewind
- Space 220
- Moana: Journey of Water
All the other stuff you need to know:
