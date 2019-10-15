Daily Podcast: Kevin Feige Gains More Power at Marvel, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, The Matrix 4, and More
Posted on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the October 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Kevin Feige gaining more power at Marvel, The Batman finding its Catwoman, Venom 2 adding a second villain, Martin Scorsese’s latest superhero movie comments, Disney’s Avengers ride, Universal Studios Beijing’s themed lands, and some breaking news about a new cast member for The Matrix 4.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Finds Its Catwoman in Zoe Kravitz
- Brad (og HT): ‘Venom 2’ Gets a Second Villain with Shriek, Carnage’s Longtime Love Interest
- Chris: ‘The Matrix 4’ Cast Adds Neil Patrick Harris in a Secret Role (Yes, Really)
- Brad: Martin Scorsese Doubles Down on Superhero Movie Criticism, Says Theaters Need to Show More “Narrative Films”
- Ben: Disney’s ‘Avengers’ Ride System Will Be “Something That We’ve Never Seen Before”
- Brad: Universal Studios Beijing Reveals Seven Themed Lands: Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World & More
- Ben: Kevin Feige Becomes Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, Now Overseeing Film, TV, and Publishing
